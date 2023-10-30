Hornets Unveil New Court To Be Used Exclusively For Inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament

October 30, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled a new court to be used exclusively during the new NBA In-Season Tournament. The Hornets will play two home games during the Group Play stage, hosting the defending Eastern Conference Champion Miami Heat on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Nov. 17. Pending the results of Group Play, the team could have an additional home game on Dec. 4 or 5 if it advances to the Knockout Rounds. The other two teams in Charlotte’s group are the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks, which they will play in road games on Nov. 10 and Nov. 28, respectively.

The new In-Season Tournament will include all 30 teams competing for the NBA Cup. Following the Group Play stage, comprised of four regular-season games on Tuesdays and/or Fridays in November, the teams with the best records in each of the six groups and two “wild cards” (the teams from each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in their groups) will advance to the Knockout Rounds. The Quarterfinals, which will take place Dec. 4 and 5 in home markets, and the Semifinals on Dec. 7 in Las Vegas will count toward the regular-season standings for participating teams. The 22 teams that do not qualify for the Knockout Rounds will each play two regular-season games on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8. The losing teams in the Quarterfinals in each conference will play each other in a regular-season game on Dec. 8. The Championship, which will not count as a regular-season game, will take place Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.