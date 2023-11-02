Hornets Unveil 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, Combining Team’s Iconic Teal With Mint And Gold From Recent Versions

November 2, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled a new Nike NBA City Edition uniform to be worn during the 2023-24 NBA season, in association with Official Jersey Patch Partner Feastables. The new uniform combines the team’s iconic teal color with mint and gold accents from recent City Edition uniforms that honor Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s, bringing together the stories of the Hornets and the city of Charlotte as part of the celebration of the team’s 35th Anniversary.

The teal uniform has gold and mint trim, as well as mint side panels with a design inspired by the inside of a hornets nest. Highlighted by the “Buzz City” wordmark, the letters and numbers appear in white with gold trim, while the player name on the back is white with no outline. The phrase “The Hive is Alive” appears in gold above the jocktag on the left front of the jersey. The shorts feature a gold Buzz City logo on the waistband, with gold partial primary logos on each leg. The neck, arm and leg openings include mint and gold trim.

Like all Hornets uniforms, the right chest of the jersey features the Jumpman logo of NIKE, Inc.’s Jordan Brand and the left chest sports the logo of new Jersey Patch Partner Feastables.

The Hornets will debut the new uniforms for their home games during the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament on Tuesday, November 14, against the Miami Heat and Friday, November 17, against the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is scheduled to wear the uniform for 11 home games and three road games this season. Additional home games include Friday, December 15, against the New Orleans Pelicans; Saturday, December 16, against the Philadelphia 76ers; Wednesday, January 31, against the Chicago Bulls; Sunday, February 4, against the Indiana Pacers; Monday, February 5, against the Los Angeles Lakers; Saturday, March 9, against the Brooklyn Nets; Wednesday, March 27, against the Cleveland Cavaliers; Friday, March 29, against the Golden State Warriors; and Tuesday, April 9, in the final home game of the regular season against the Dallas Mavericks. Single-game tickets for these matchups, and all regular-season contests, can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or via the Hornets App.