Hornets To Launch Season With Tipoff Tour Presented By Dr Pepper

October 20, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets will celebrate the opening of the 2023-24 NBA season with the annual Hornets Tipoff Tour presented by Dr Pepper. Hornets players, Hugo and the Honey Bees will swarm various areas of the Charlotte community on Monday, October 23, to mark the start of the regular season. The Hornets begin the 2023-24 campaign on Wednesday, October 25, when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center.

“The Hornets Tipoff Tour provides a way for our players to interact with our incredible fans before the season officially tips off,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “It’s something the players really look forward to and have fun with each year, and we’re proud to again partner with Dr Pepper and Coca-Cola Consolidated for this initiative.”

Following a private event focused on global diversity with several players at Coca-Cola Consolidated’s corporate headquarters, the day’s public festivities begin at the Mac’s Speed Shop South End location at 2511 South Boulevard, where players serve as hosts from 3-4 p.m. From 4-5 p.m., a group of players will be at Chick-fil-A at 8700 University Executive Park Drive, serving customers and interacting with employees and guests. Finally, from 5-6 p.m., players will be at the Circle K at 701 N. Graham Street, where they will be working the cash register, directing customers to open gas pumps and signing autographs. Hugo and the Honey Bees will be on hand at various stops as well.

“We’re excited to again be part of the annual Hornets Tipoff Tour and bring the Hornets and their fans together in the community,” said Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “Dr Pepper is our lead brand for the team for the third season, and we’re thrilled to help energize Hornets fans for a great 2023-24 season.”

A Founding Level Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, Coca-Cola Consolidated is the team’s official and exclusive partner for soft drinks, water, bottled teas and juices, and has pouring rights for Spectrum Center concession stands.

HORNETS TIPOFF TOUR SCHEDULE

3-4 p.m.

Mac’s Speed Shop

2511 South Boulevard

Charlotte, NC 28203

4-5 p.m.

Chick-fil-A University Place

8700 University Executive Park Drive

Charlotte, NC 28262

5-6 p.m.

Circle K

701 N. Graham Street