Hornets Sign Aleksej Pokusevski

February 28, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has signed free agent forward Aleksej Pokusevski. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Pokusevski, the 17th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, appeared in 150 games (65 starts) in four seasons (2020-24) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 20.6 minutes per game. In 10 outings with the Thunder this season, he recorded 1.2 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.0 minutes.