Hornets, Novant Health Extend And Expand Longtime Partnership

Charlotte Hornets And Novant Health 10 Year Announcement

September 26, 2023 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment (HSE) and Novant Health today announced an extension of their partnership in which the company remains the official hospital and orthopedic provider of the Charlotte Hornets and the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, and becomes a partner of HSE’s NBA 2K League affiliate, Hornets Venom GT, making it the first organization to be an official sponsor of all three teams.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Novant Health as the official hospital and orthopedic provider of the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and now also Hornets Venom GT,” said HSE President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Novant Health is one of our longest tenured partners, and we’re excited that they enhanced their relationship with the Swarm last year and are now expanding to include Hornets Venom GT. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Novant Health, both on the court and in the community, for many years to come.”

Novant Health will continue to serve as the naming rights partner for the Novant Health Training Center at Spectrum Center and the Swarm’s home venue, the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, which was unveiled last year. Novant Health logos will remain on the court and on courtside rotational signage at both Spectrum Center and the Novant Health Fieldhouse, and the healthcare provider will now also be represented on the virtual court and courtside rotational signage during Hornets Venom GT home games. Novant Health will also continue to be the entitlement partner of Spectrum Center’s Suite Level, two Care Center Stations and Mamava nursing station, as well as entitling multiple Hornets and Swarm games each season and both teams’ injury reports on social media.

With the addition of Hornets Venom GT to the partnership, Novant Health will have its logo on the sleeve of the players’ physical jerseys and will become presenting partner of the team’s website and a player wellness social content series.

“We’re proud to partner with the Charlotte Hornets and to expand our relationship further to support the Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT,” said Saad Ehtisham, senior vice president and president of Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and the system’s greater Charlotte market. “We work daily to inspire and empower communities to stay healthy. We know that Hornets Sports & Entertainment is equally dedicated to wellness within our community, so it was natural to collectively expand our reach and strengthen our impact.”