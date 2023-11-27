Hornets Done In By Defense Again, Ball Exits Early With Injury

Hornets Highlights vs Magic - 11/26/23

Defensive issues and too many missed free throws drove the Charlotte Hornets to a 130-117 setback in Orlando on Sunday evening, a loss further compounded by LaMelo Ball sustaining a right ankle injury shortly before halftime.

Miles Bridges posted his third straight double-double in the defeat, finishing with team-high totals in both points (23 on 9-of-17 shooting) and rebounds (10). Terry Rozier made his first appearance since Nov. 4 following a nine-game absence, tallying 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting and a game-high nine assists.

Orlando fought back from Charlotte shooting a quarterly season-best 68.2% in the opening frame to win the second, 36-24, and take a four-point halftime lead. Ball’s injury occurred with about two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half, after he came down awkwardly on a driving layup and was later ruled out with a right ankle strain. The Hornets stayed within single digits until an 18-6 Magic run midway through the fourth put the game away for good.

Joining Bridges and Rozier in the 20-point club was Brandon Miller (20), marking his third career 20-point performance and second in four outings. The Hornets shot well from the field (53.0%) and 3-point range (43.3%, 13-of-30), but missed nine free throws (16-of-25; 64.0%) and committed 18 turnovers for 28 Magic points going in the opposite direction.

“[We] were more than good enough offensively to win,” said Hornets Head Coach Steve Clifford afterwards. “Our defense in the first half, for the most part in the halfcourt, was good. We didn’t get back on defense. The turnovers hurt us, but we have to be more committed to defending in the halfcourt. That’s it. We’ve now played 15 games and in 13 of them, we’ve been more than good enough offensively to win them. We can’t pick and choose when we’re going to defend.”

Clifford was also quick to dismiss Ball’s injury (which hopefully isn’t anything too serious) as a significant factor in the loss, instead circling back to the team’s defensive shortcomings.

“Tonight, it was about the defense,” he added. “I’ve been in this league maybe 24, 25 years. I believe only twice has a team that’s not top-10 in the league defensively ever won [the title]. There’s been a few teams that haven’t been that good offensively that have won it. It’s fact. We have to defend, or you can have a good year, get to the games that matter and you’re going to have no shot. It happens every year to some teams because they don’t want to put the work in. We have to put the work in starting, like now.”

Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony both scored a season-high 30 points for the Magic, which shot 54.0% and amassed 74 paint points for its seventh consecutive victory. This is the first time that Orlando has had two separate players record 30-point showings in the same game since Wagner and Paolo Banchero – who had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in this one – did so against Sacramento on Nov. 5, 2022, per Stathead.com.

The Hornets will continue their road trip and close out In-Season Tournament Group Play against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Nov. 28 starting a 7:30 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. Follow all the action on Bally Sports Southeast and WFNZ 92.7 FM.