Hornets Acquire Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic And Two Second-Round Picks From Oklahoma City

February 8, 2024 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has acquired forward Davis Bertans, guard Tre Mann, guard Vasilije Micic, a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for forward Gordon Hayward.

Bertans, a native of Valmiera, Latvia, is in his eighth NBA season, which includes stops with San Antonio, Washington, Dallas and Oklahoma City. For his career, he has averaged 7.6 points, including a 39.8 percent mark from beyond the arc, and 2.5 rebounds in 447 games (40 starts). Originally selected by the Indiana Pacers in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2011 NBA Draft, Bertans has appeared in 15 contests this season, notching 2.9 points in 6.1 minutes per game. He played five professional seasons prior to the NBA with KK Partizan (Serbia) and Baskonia (Spain).

Mann, the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, holds career averages of 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game across 140 appearances (31 starts) with the Thunder. He has recorded 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range in 13 outings this season. Mann was a McDonald’s All-American in 2018-19 before playing two seasons for his hometown Florida Gators, where he earned All-SEC First Team honors as a sophomore.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2014 NBA Draft, Micic played nine seasons overseas before joining the Thunder for the 2023-24 campaign. In 30 games this year, Micic has averaged 3.3 points and 2.5 assists in 12.0 minutes per contest. His professional experience includes stints with KK Mega Bemax (Serbia), Bayern Munich (Germany), KK Crvena Zvezda (Serbia), Tofas SC (Turkey), Zalgiris (Lithuania) and Anadolu Efes (Turkey). He is a two-time EuroLeague champion, two-time EuroLeague Final Four MVP and was named the EuroLeague MVP in 2021.