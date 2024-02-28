Charlotte Hornets To Host Feastables Night Tomorrow

February 28, 2024 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that they will host a special Feastables Night during tomorrow’s Anniversary Night game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The collaboration with Feastables – who became the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the Charlotte Hornets in October 2023 – will celebrate the snack brand’s revamped creative aesthetic and highly anticipated new formula for its chocolate bars, which are now available for purchase throughout Spectrum Center.

The night will include Feastables-themed in-game activations and contests. As part of the celebration, the first 500 fans who purchase a Feastables bar will receive a wristband providing them access to take a shot on the Hornets court after the game. In addition, a parachute drop will release candy bars from the rafters of Spectrum Center into the arena bowl for lucky fans to enjoy.

“We’re thrilled to offer Feastables’ new bars to our guests at Hornets games and other arena events,” said Hornets Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer Jacob Gallagher. “Our partnership with Feastables was groundbreaking from the very start, and it’s exciting to continue working with the Feastables team to brainstorm fun ways we can collaborate and share their products with our fan base.”

“Over the last year I've worked tirelessly to create the best tasting chocolate ever made by mankind,” said Feastables founder Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast). “I hope you love the new Feastables bar.”

Feastables bars are available for purchase at various concession stands throughout Spectrum Center, including the Center City Grill and Fourth Ward Marketplace on the Main Concourse and both Crunchtime Grill locations on the Uptown Concourse.