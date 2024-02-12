Charlotte Hornets To Begin Search For New Head Of Basketball Operations

February 12, 2024 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will begin the search process for a new head of basketball operations. President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak will transition into an advisory role once the new hire joins the organization.

“Mitch’s success as an NBA executive speaks for itself and we thank Mitch for all his work during his six years leading our basketball operations,” said Hornets co-Chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. “His professionalism, integrity and commitment have been a major benefit to our franchise. We have built a strong relationship with Mitch during our time as owners. We are thrilled that he will remain with the franchise in an advisory capacity as his experience and knowledge of the NBA will be a valuable resource for our team as we move forward.”

Schnall and Plotkin added, “As Mitch nears the end of his contract, we agreed that now was the right time to begin the search in order to put the organization in the best position for the upcoming offseason. We’re excited to begin the hiring process for our new head of basketball operations as we continue to shape this franchise and work towards building a team for long-term sustainable success. We will take a deliberate approach to the hiring process and will focus on making the best decision for the organization’s long-term future.”

“After signing my extension two years ago, the plan has always been for me to move to an advisory role after this season when my contract ends in June,” said Kupchak. “Now feels like the appropriate time to begin the search for the next leader of our basketball operations. I want to thank Michael Jordan for hiring me and bringing me to Charlotte. I’d like to thank Rick and Gabe for their support since becoming majority owners, and I appreciate the relationship that we have developed. I really like the core of our team, including our additions at the trade deadline, and I’m excited to watch their continued growth and development. The Hornets are in good hands with Rick and Gabe, and I look forward to helping any way I can. I believe our future is very bright.”