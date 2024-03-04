Brandon Miller Named Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month

Brandon Miller Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month Highlights

March 4, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February. It is Miller’s second career honor after also winning the award in January. He joins LaMelo Ball, Raymond Felton, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning and Emeka Okafor as the only players in franchise history to be named Rookie of the Month multiple times in a season.

Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 20.5 points (44.8 FG%, 37.4 3P%, 88.2 FT%), 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game in February, improving his production from January in all eight major statistical categories. He poured in a career-high 35 points vs. Indiana on Feb. 4 and followed it up with 33 points vs. Los Angeles on Feb. 5, becoming the first rookie this season and in franchise history to notch back-to-back 30-point games. Miller participated in the Rising Stars event at All-Star Weekend on Feb. 16.

For the season, Miller has appeared in 54 contests (48 starts), recording 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 31.9 minutes per game. He leads all rookies with 2.3 3-pointers per game and 126 total 3-pointers this season, both of which stand as Hornets rookie records.