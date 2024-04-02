Brandon Miller Earns Third Straight Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month Award

Brandon Miller Eastern Conference Rookie Of The Month Highlights

April 2, 2024 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Brandon Miller has been named the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in March. Miller, who also won the award for games played in January and February, is the fifth player in franchise history to earn three Rookie of the Month honors, joining LaMelo Ball, Raymond Felton, Larry Johnson and Emeka Okafor. He is the third player in Hornets history to be recognized in three consecutive months (Ball, Felton).

Miller, the second overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, averaged 18.6 points, 3.0 3-pointers, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 14 games (14 starts) in March. He poured in 31 points and a career-high seven 3-pointers in a win vs. Cleveland (March 27), equaling the Hornets record for 3s in a game by a rookie. Miller surpassed 1,000 career points vs. Phoenix (March 15), becoming the third-fastest rookie in franchise history to reach the milestone (60 games) behind only Alonzo Mourning (53 games) and Johnson (55 games).

For the season, Miller has averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 68 appearances (62 starts). He leads all rookies in 3-pointers per game (2.5) and total 3-pointers (167), both of which stand as Hornets rookie records. He is on pace to become the third rookie in NBA history to average 2.5 3-pointers per game (Saddiq Bey, Keegan Murray), and his 167 total 3s are tied with Landry Shamet for the seventh-most by a rookie in NBA history.