Arena Renovations Focusing On Enhancing Fan Experience

Over the next two summers, Spectrum Center will be undergoing the most extensive renovations it’s had in the facility’s nearly 20 years of existence. From the onset of this massive undertaking, the main objective has been to ensure that every guest is treated to a one-of-kind experience.

“Accounting for all our fans was top of the mind in every conversation that we’ve had about this project,” said Donna Julian, Hornets Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President & Spectrum Center General Manager. “Our goal is for every single guest that comes through the door to have an elevated and memorable experience. Everything from food and beverage, retail and how you enter the building, to signage and lighting… all of that is going to touch every guest. That was an important part of our planning.”

Partnering with the city of Charlotte and Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) amongst others, this will be the first major initiative for the organization’s new ownership group led by Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. For them, it’s only the first step of elevating HSE.

Whether you’re sitting courtside or in the 200 level, you can expect to witness a dazzling mixture of entertainment and experiences. The lower level is going to grow with 2,500 additional seats, creating a much more intimate, high-energy experience, while the Uptown Concourse, Dr Pepper Pavilion and The Nest will also be remodeled. Across the entire arena, there will be more gathering spaces, increased bowl visibility and quicker traffic flow around the concourse.

Added Julian, “We’re looking to add 2,500 people to that energy in the lower bowl. I think it’s going to have a huge impact on the feel in the building, absolutely. We’ll have more fans closer to the action.”