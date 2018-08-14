NBA TV to Feature ‘Hornets Day’ on Wednesday, August 15
By Sam Perley
The 2018-19 regular season may still be a lengthy nine weeks away, but NBA TV’s ‘Hornets Day’ on Wednesday, August 15 will provide Charlotte fans with plenty of action as they continue waiting out the offseason. Each day this month, a different team is being highlighted on the network, providing viewers with a multitude of games and moments from each franchise’s history.
The Hornets marathon starts at 9 a.m. EST with the following outings being featured…
- 9:00 A.M. – 1993 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 4 vs. Boston Celtics
- Thanks to Alonzo Mourning’s game-high 33 points and last-second jumper, Charlotte knocks off the Celtics at home, 104-103, for its first playoff series win in franchise history on May 5, 1993.
- 11:00 A.M. – 1993 Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 3 vs. New York Knicks
- Mourning (34) and Larry Johnson (31) each record 30-point games as the Hornets win their first-ever second-round playoff game by beating the Knicks at home in double overtime, 110-106, on May 14, 1993.
- 3:30 P.M. – Hornets. vs. San Antonio Spurs (March 21, 2016)
- The Hornets rally from a 23-point deficit to stun the Spurs at home, 91-88, marking the second-largest comeback in franchise history. Jeremy Lin finishes with a game-high 29 points, seven rebounds and two assists off the bench for Charlotte.
- 5:00 P.M. – Hornets vs. Utah Jazz (Jan. 18, 2016)
- Kemba Walker scores a single-game franchise-record 52 points as the Hornets defeat the Jazz at home, 124-119, in double overtime on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This marked the highest-scoring performance ever by any NBA player on the holiday.
- 9:00 P.M. – 2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 4 vs. Miami Heat
- Walker notches a postseason-career-high 34 points – including 11 straight at one point in the fourth quarter – as the Hornets hold off Miami at home, 89-85, to even their first-round playoff series at 2-2 on April 25, 2016.
- 12:00 A.M. – 2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals Game 5 vs. Miami Heat
- Courtney Lee sinks a second-chance, go-ahead three-pointer with 25.0 seconds left to propel the Hornets to a 90-88 road victory over the Heat and a 3-2 series lead on April 27, 2016.
- 1:00 A.M. – Hornets vs. Utah Jazz (Jan. 18, 2016)
- 3:00 A.M. – 1997 NBA All-Star Game (February 9, 1997)
- Hornets forward Glen Rice records a game-high 26 points and two steals off the bench on his way to MVP honors and a 132-120 Eastern Conference victory at the Gund Arena in Cleveland. To date, Rice is still the only player in franchise history to be named the NBA All-Star Game MVP.
- 4:30 A.M. – Hornets. vs. San Antonio Spurs (March 21, 2016)