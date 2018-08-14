NBA TV to Feature ‘Hornets Day’ on Wednesday, August 15

The 2018-19 regular season may still be a lengthy nine weeks away, but NBA TV’s ‘Hornets Day’ on Wednesday, August 15 will provide Charlotte fans with plenty of action as they continue waiting out the offseason. Each day this month, a different team is being highlighted on the network, providing viewers with a multitude of games and moments from each franchise’s history.

The Hornets marathon starts at 9 a.m. EST with the following outings being featured…