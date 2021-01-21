NBA Announces Timing Changes for Multiple Games Including 2 Hornets Matchups

January 21, 2021 – The NBA today announced timing changes for 20 upcoming games including Sunday’s Charlotte Hornets at Orlando Magic matchup and the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets game on Saturday January 30 at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets at Magic game this Sunday, January 24 which was originally scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET tip-off will now begin at 7 p.m. ET. Additionally, on Saturday, Jan. 30, the Bucks vs. Hornets game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET will now tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. FOX Sports Southeast’s broadcast team will continue to deliver in-depth Hornets coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, in his sixth season. He is joined by analyst and Hornets’ legend Dell Curry, in his eleventh season, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, in her third season as sideline reporter. Hornets LIVE is hosted by Ashley ShahAhmadi and features former Hornets player Gerald Henderson.

All remaining regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App. First-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call on the Hornets radio broadcast with the pregame show on WFNZ hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and postgame hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet.