NBA Announces Schedule Update for Upcoming Hornets Matchup

January 27, 2021 – The NBA today announced a matchup change for the Hornets upcoming home game on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. The Hornets will now play the Washington Wizards at 1pm ET at Spectrum Center after originally being scheduled to play the Portland Trail Blazers. The matchup against the Blazers will be moved to the second half of the season and announced at a later date.

All regionally available games will be televised on FOX Sports Southeast and the FOX Sports GO app anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. FOX Sports Southeast’s broadcast team will continue to deliver in-depth Hornets coverage, featuring play-by-play announcer Eric Collins, in his sixth season. He is joined by analyst and Hornets’ legend Dell Curry, in his eleventh season, and Ashley ShahAhmadi, in her third season as sideline reporter. Hornets LIVE is hosted by Ashley ShahAhmadi and features former Hornets player Gerald Henderson.

All remaining regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ and the Hornets App. First-year play-by-play man Sam Farber has the call on the Hornets radio broadcast with the pregame show on WFNZ hosted by WFNZ personalities Travis Hancock and Kyle Bailey and postgame hosted by Bailey and Stan Norfleet.