LaMelo Ball Selected to 2021 Rising Stars U.S. Team Roster

LaMelo Ball 1st Half Gallery | LaMelo Ball 1st Half Highlights

March 3, 2021 – The NBA today announced that LaMelo Ball has been selected to the 2021 Rising Stars U.S Team. Due to limitations of having All-Star events all on one night, the Rising Stars Challenge, which is the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent, will not be played.

In his first season, Ball is averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.62 steals per game in 34 games, ranking first in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game among all rookies. Ball also ranks fifth in steals per game in the NBA and is tied for the 17th highest assists per game output among league leaders this season. Ball became the youngest player in NBA history with a triple-double on Jan. 9 vs. Atlanta and is the third youngest player in NBA history with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists, behind LeBron James and Kevin Durant, after totaling 30 points, eight assists and six rebounds on Mar. 1 at Portland.

Ball also leads all rookies in 20-point games (12) and double-doubles (7) this season. Among Hornets rookies, Ball is tied for the fifth most 20-point performances and has the sixth most double-doubles in franchise history. Ball has scored 20+ points in each of his last five games from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1 as he is one of three rookies in franchise history with a five-game streak of scoring 20+ points. Ball has also earned Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors twice already this season.

The Rising Stars rosters will be compromised of 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the United States and 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. Assistant coaches from each NBA team selected the 10-man rosters for the game.