LaMelo Ball Named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for 3rd-Consecutive Time

Ball Rookie of the Month Gallery - March 2021

April 1, 2021 – The NBA announced today that Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in March. Ball is the fourth Hornets rookie to earn Rookie of the Month honors three times and just the second rookie in franchise history to win the month in the first three months of a season.

During his 8 games played in March, Ball helped lead the Hornets to a 4-4 record (.500) en route to a 9-5 month overall for Charlotte. Ball averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, leading all Eastern Conference rookies in points and leading all rookies in assists and steals per game.

Ball started the month a 30-point, eight-assist, six-rebound and four-steal performance on Mar. 1 against the Portland Trail Blazers for his first game with 30 points, five rebounds and five assists. Ball is the third youngest player in NBA history with 30-5-5 at 19 years and 191 days old, only behind LeBron James (Six times, youngest: 18 years, 334 days) and Kevin Durant (19 years, 190 days). Ball is the youngest player with 30-5-5 along with four steals and just the sixth rookie over the last 20 seasons with that stat line as well as just the third rookie since the 2009-10 season along with Luka Doncic (3/6/19) and Stephen Curry (3/13, 3/24/10).

Upon reaching the All-Star Break in early March, Ball became the only rookie in the last 60 years to lead the entire NBA in total points (553), assists (211), rebounds (221) and steals (57).