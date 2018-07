July 10, 2018 - The Charlotte Hornets announced today the following injury update for guard Malik Monk:

After originally being diagnosed as a right thumb fracture in Las Vegas, Monk’s images were further reviewed by the Hornets team physicians and it has been determined that his thumb is not fractured. His status will now be listed as day-to-day.

The injury occurred in Charlotte’s Summer League contest vs. Oklahoma City on July 6.