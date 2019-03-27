HSE Employee Feature: Meet Manager of Team Security, Muriel Howell

Throughout the month of March, Hornets.com will be featuring different employees across multiple departments in the organization in conjunction with Women’s History Month.

Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization.

“I am the Manager of Team Security for the Hornets. What that encompasses is the personal and property protection of the players and coaches both on and off the court. Additionally, I provide executive protection for our chairman, Michael Jordan, whenever he attends any of the games in the building.”

What experience(s) have had the most significant impact on your professional career?

“I honorably served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. I tend to lean back on this experience especially in the aspect of communication, conflict resolution as well as any type of firearms training that I received. I did a couple of different things in the Air Force. I started out in the accounting and finance department. Within that capacity, there were a lot of times when we walked around with cash and checks. I wound up being armed a couple of times whenever I had any movement of cash. The firearms training was very important and also the awareness of my surroundings. I also worked within professional military education and we prepared our younger airman for leadership and supervisory responsibilities.”

“Additionally, I worked six years as executive protection with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Their fanbase is very passionate, so I leaned and really honed in on my de-escalation skills and my physical restraint tactics.”

What does Women’s History Month mean to you?

“It means a lot. To me, it is the celebration and the recognition of the vast contributions in every facet of life that women have made. I think it also serves as inspiration to our young ladies that as we read these stories, see the pictures and listen to the articles, it helps us understand that there’s nothing we can’t do. There are also women who are not in the limelight today who are still making contributions that are a part of women’s history.”

How do you see yourself as a role model amongst women in sports?

“I like to think that I am a role model, especially being in the sports field and also being in security. As a woman doing both, it’s not necessarily something you see a lot of. I know within WWE, I was the first female in executive protection on their security team. Within sports and specifically working with the Hornets, I like to think I am showing young ladies that you can be anything you want to be. There isn’t a career field, position or job that you can’t do if you put your mind to learning and mastering all the tasks that are assigned to make you the best in that profession. There’s nothing that can stop you. I like to think that I’m putting my best foot forward with everything that I do to show these young ladies that they can also do anything they want.”

Who are the most influential female role models in your life (personal or non-personal)?

“First and foremost is my mom, Mary Howell. My mom was selfless and what I mean by that is she sacrificed what she wanted to do to make sure that my brother, my sister and I had everything that we needed. She put her education on hold until we were in high school and then she received her Bachelor’s degree. From that standpoint of her being selfless, it kind of transferred over to me. That’s what you have to have in the job of security. You have to put everybody else’s wellbeing and safety in front of your own. So, I like to take that component from her – being selfless and being compassionate to the needs of others.”

“Secondly, one of my elementary school teachers, Ms. Lillian Jenkins. Growing up, I was always taller than everyone in my classes. I have been my whole life. We didn’t call it bullying back then, but I was bullied when you think about it now. I remember Ms. Jenkins telling me, ‘Don’t listen to them. Do what you need to accentuate your height to fit the things that you need to be.’ I applied that to the profession and committed myself to doing the things that I wanted to do. Regardless of what I did, I studied and honed in on the expertise of that particular craft so I could be the best at it. Between these two ladies, my mom and Ms. Jenkins, I credit them for my perseverance and fortitude to continue to do the things that I do today in sports.”