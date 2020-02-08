Hornets Waive Marvin Williams

February 8, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Marvin Williams.

Williams, a 15-year NBA veteran, originally signed with the Hornets on July 21, 2014. In six seasons in Charlotte, he averaged 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.1 minutes per game over the course of 429 appearances (348 starts). The 6-8 forward totaled 681 three-point field goals on 1,801 attempts with the Hornets after totaling just 353 made three-pointers in his first nine seasons. Williams was originally drafted 2nd overall in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks after playing one season at the University of North Carolina.

The Washington native ranks near the top of the Hornets franchise leaderboard in several categories. Williams’ 429 games played ranks sixth, his 681 three-point field goals made ranks third, and his 2,293 total rebounds rank eighth on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

After waiving Williams, the Hornets roster stands at 15 players.