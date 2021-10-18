Hornets Waive Wes Iwundu

October 18, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Wes Iwundu.

Iwundu appeared in four games for Charlotte during the preseason, averaging 0.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes per game. A four-year veteran, he has accrued averages of 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game in 223 career contests, including 50 starts. Iwundu was originally acquired by the Hornets from New Orleans on Aug. 7 as part of a three-team trade along with a protected 2022 first-round draft pick and cash considerations.

The Hornets roster currently stands at 17 players.