Hornets Waive Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

February 8, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Kidd-Gilchrist holds career averages of 8.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 25.1 minutes per game over the course of 433 appearances (356 starts) in eight seasons in Charlotte. The 6-6 forward has appeared 12 games this season averaging 4.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. The University of Kentucky product was originally selected by Charlotte with the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.

The eighth year forward ranks near the top of the Hornets franchise leaderboard in several categories. Kidd-Gilchrist’s 433 games played ranks fifth, his 2,388 total rebounds ranks fifth, and his 301 blocks rank sixth on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard.

After waiving Kidd-Gilchrist, the Charlotte Hornets roster stands at 16 players.