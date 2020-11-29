Hornets Waive Forward Nicolas Batum

November 29, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has waived forward Nicolas Batum. Charlotte originally acquired Batum from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Gerald Henderson and forward Noah Vonleh on June 24, 2015.

Batum appeared in 22 games with the Hornets during the 2019-20 season, including three starts, averaging 3.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 23.0 minutes per game. The 25th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, Batum has appeared in 789 career games (714 starts), averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists over twelve NBA seasons. He has seen action in 39 total playoff games (29 starts) with averages of 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, including five playoff games with Charlotte in 2015-16. The Lisseux, France product ranks fifth in Charlotte franchise history in three-point field goals made (496) and seventh in assists (1,521).