Hornets Get JB 100th Win in Rozier's Return

It feels like the Hornets have been waiting weeks to get their 2020-21 leading scorer Terry Rozier fully back in the mix. Finally cleared after missing five of the team’s first six games because of two separate ankle sprains, “Scary Terry” appropriately made his return on Halloween, helping lead Charlotte to a 125-113 home win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

The hosts trailed by seven at half before outscoring Portland in the third, 36-28, to take a one-point lead into the fourth. Charlotte then ripped off an 11-4 run to open the fourth and then stretched the lead to double figures by the closing minutes to put this one away for good.

“The start was not bad,” said Head Coach James Borrego, who became the fifth coach in franchise history to reach 100 wins. “They were making some tough shots and we had some good looks that didn’t go down. We regrouped at halftime. Everybody recognized we needed to be better, especially on the defensive end. In the third quarter, the mentality was there defensively. Obviously making shots helps, but I thought the ball movement was fantastic.”

Rozier would finish with 14 points; “It felt good being out there with my brothers,” he said. “I felt like a long time coming. I’m just glad we were in the win column tonight.” Fellow starting backcourter LaMelo Ball totaled a game-high 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, nine rebounds seven assists and just one turnover. Kelly Oubre Jr. also added a season-high 26 points on 6-of-11 from downtown in 32 minutes off the bench.

Added Borrego, “It was great to have [Terry] back. Just having his spirit, his energy, his toughness, his leadership, it just adds to our depth. It allows Kelly to play against our second unit. [Kelly] looked very comfortable out there tonight. Give Kelly credit – he played eighteen straight minutes. I think Terry is only going to get better from here.”

The Hornets drained a season-best 20-of-42 three-point attempts (48%), committed just nine turnovers and had a stellar 36 assists on 46 made field goals. Portland went just 17-of-54 from deep (32%), getting 25 points from CJ McCollum and just 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting (2-of-14 from three) from Damian Lillard.

This was just the second time this season the Hornets have played with a full deck of players, the other outing being their 123-112 victory in Cleveland on Oct. 22. Tallying wins in five of the first seven games without Rozier for the most part is certainly an encouraging sign, especially when it comes to the team’s overall depth and ability to overcome adversity.

“I’m a guy that if it’s not broke, I feel like I can play,” said Rozier. “You still have to be smart. It’s not the end of the season – it’s the beginning. These guys have my back. They’ve been working their butts off. I trust them, I trust the whole medical staff and the whole organization. I made sure I was fully right before I got back out there with my brothers again. Tonight was the night, so hopefully we can just keep this going.”

The Hornets will be back at home again on Monday evening to face the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers starting at 7 PM ET.