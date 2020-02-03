HORNETS UNVEIL THEMED BOBBLEHEADS OF BRIDGES, BACON, WASHINGTON TO BE DISTRIBUTED AT UPCOMING GAMES

February 3, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled the limited-edition bobbleheads of Miles Bridges, Dwayne Bacon and PJ Washington that will be distributed at three upcoming games in February and March.

On Saturday, February 22, the first 7,500 fans entering Spectrum Center for the game against the Brooklyn Nets will receive a fighter pilot-themed Bridges bobblehead, playing off his ability to take flight on the court. Bridges is wearing a flight suit and aviator sunglasses, and holding a teal and purple helmet with a classic Hornets logo.

When the Hornets host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 1, the first 7,500 fans will take home a “Dwayne” Bacon bobblehead. Playing off his last name, the bobblehead depicts Bacon as a strip of bacon standing on a frying pan and includes audio featuring unique play-by-play calls from FOX Sports Southeast’s Eric Collins.

The Saturday, March 28, contest against the Los Angeles Clippers will feature a PJ Washington draft night bobblehead for the first 7,500 fans. The 12th pick in the 20019 NBA Draft, Washington is shown wearing a suit and a Hornets hat, holding a basketball in one hand and a foam finger with his No. 25 in the other, standing behind his draft nameplate.

The Bridges and Washington bobbleheads on February 22 and March 28, respectively, will be given away on Retro Remix Nights. On these theme nights, the Hornets wear purple Classic Edition uniforms and play on the classic court that made its debut last season, while the fan experience incorporates the music, fashion and pop culture of the mid to late-1990s when the Hornets first wore the purple uniforms.

The March 1 game featuring the Bacon bobblehead will be a City Night, in which the Hornets wear their gray City Edition uniforms and celebrate the city of Charlotte and its culture and community.



UPCOMING BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAYS

Date Opponent Time Giveaway Quantity February 22 Brooklyn Nets 7 p.m. Miles Bridges Bobblehead 7,500 March 1 Milwaukee Bucks 1 p.m. “Dwayne” Bacon Bobblehead 7,500 March 28 Los Angeles Clippers 7 p.m. PJ Washington Bobblehead 7,500

