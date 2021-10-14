Hornets Unveil Promotions, Giveaways, Theme Nights for 2021-22, Plus New Ways for Fans to Receive Giveaway Items

October 14, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets today announced a variety of promotions, giveaways and theme nights for the 2021-22 season, including the LaMelo Ball Bobblehead Gift Pack, in which purchasers will receive tickets to three holiday games and a limited edition LaMelo Ball 2020-21 Rookie of the Year Bobblehead. The offer is limited to 1,500 packages and includes games on November 26 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, December 27 against the Houston Rockets and January 2 against the Phoenix Suns. The LaMelo Ball Bobblehead Gift Pack will go on sale Monday, October 25.

The Hornets also unveiled a series of theme nights and giveaways for the upcoming season, beginning with Opening Night on October 20 against the Indiana Pacers, which will feature a T-shirt giveaway.

The team will also join in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary celebration with eight “Hive 75 Nights.” The first of these games will take place on Friday, November 12, when the Hornets host the New York Knicks, followed by contests on December 27 against the Houston Rockets, January 8 against the Milwaukee Bucks, January 23 against the Atlanta Hawks, February 9 against the Chicago Bulls, February 12 against the Memphis Grizzlies, March 19 against the Dallas Mavericks and March 25 against the Utah Jazz. The November 12 contest will include a Retro Pennant giveaway and the March 19 contest will feature a dual bobblehead of Bally Sports Southeast announcers Eric Collins and Dell Curry.

Longtime Hornets partner Novant Health will present Buzz City Heroes Night celebrating frontline workers on December 10 when the team hosts the Sacramento Kings, 704 Night on January 2 against the Phoenix Suns and Buzz City Kids Day on January 30 when the Hornets face the Los Angeles Clippers in a 1 p.m. Sunday matchup. The January 2 game will see 5,000 fans receive a 704 Blanket courtesy of Novant Health.

The second half of the season will see Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina once again serve presenting partner of the Hornets’ Black History Month efforts, including the annual HBCU Celebration on February 27 against the Detroit Pistons, followed by Noches Ene-Be-A on March 9 against the Boston Celtics. The third annual Women’s Empowerment Night and the fourth annual Pride Night, both presented by Bank of America, will take place on March 16 against the Atlanta Hawks and March 28 against the Denver Nuggets, respectively. Schindler Elevator will present Autism Awareness Night on April 7 against the Orlando Magic.

For the Retro Pennant and Eric Collins/Dell Curry Bobblehead, the Hornets unveiled a new, refreshed distribution process that includes three ways to receive them. First, Hive Society Members will be guaranteed one as part of their season membership. Second, for each of the games, a “flash sale” at a time to be announced will see 1,000 tickets go on sale that include a voucher to be redeemed upon arrival for the item. Finally, an additional 500 will be made available to claim at the game via the Hornets App. The Opening Night T-shirt will be placed on seats in the lower level and made available at distribution points in the upper level, while the 704 Blanket will be given out either upon entry or at similar distribution points throughout Spectrum Center.