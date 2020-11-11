Hornets Unveil New City Edition Uniforms for 2020-21

Visit buzzcityminted.com for complete coverage

November 13, 2020 – The Charlotte Hornets today unveiled new a City Edition uniform to be worn during the 2020-21 NBA season, in association with Official Jersey Patch Partner LendingTree. The uniform, which celebrates Charlotte’s history as home of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the Carolina Gold Rush of the early 1800s, is mint with gold and granite accents. Granite is the state rock of North Carolina.

“The City Edition uniform is designed to celebrate an aspect of local pride, and we are pleased to pay homage to Charlotte’s reputation as a beacon of hope dating back more than two centuries,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “From the Carolina Gold Rush, to the opening of the first U.S. Branch Mint, and on to today as the country’s second largest banking center, our city has a long history of influence and being at the forefront of greatness. We are proud to acknowledge this legacy with a uniform that is as unique as our community and remains in line with our ethos of being vibrant and trendsetting.”

The mint-colored City Edition uniform once again features the “Buzz City” moniker on the chest after a one-year departure and includes gold and granite pinstripes on both the jersey and the shorts that are ridged like the edge of a coin.

On the jersey, “Buzz City” and the numbers appear in granite with gold outlines, while the name on the back is granite with no outline. The anthem decoration above the tag says “Charlotte Hornets” in granite, while the neck and arm openings are trimmed in granite and gold on the front of the jersey.

Along with the continuation of the gold and granite pinstripes, the shorts feature a gold and granite version of the team’s secondary logo on the outside of each leg. The waistband features a granite “C” in the official team font outlined in gold that is reminiscent of the “C” that appeared on coins from the Charlotte Mint, while the leg openings are trimmed in granite and gold like the jersey.

Like all of the team’s uniforms, the new City Edition features the logos of Nike’s Jordan Brand on the right chest and partner LendingTree on the left chest. The Official Loan Shopping Partner of the Charlotte Hornets, LendingTree’s logo will appear on each of the team’s jerseys for the fourth consecutive season. As part of a robust sponsorship package, the company is also the entitlement partner for the Hornets App, a social media content series and the Hornets Hoops youth basketball program.

As with the team’s prior uniforms, the City Edition was designed in a multi-year collaboration between the Hornets, Nike/Jordan Brand and the NBA’s Global Merchandising Group.

City Edition jerseys are expected to be available at retail on December 3.