Hornets Started, Now Closing Back-to-Back at Staples Center

The first back-to-back set of the season for the Charlotte Hornets will conclude in the same building that it began as the visitors make a quick turnaround to battle the L.A. Clippers beginning tonight at 10:30 PM EST at Staples Center.

Charlotte is coming off a 120-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers last night, although they trailed by just three points with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. Miles Bridges had a career-high 23 points and despite the final 12 minutes getting away from them a bit, Head Coach James Borrego was pleased overall with the Hornets’ first road outing of the campaign.

“We competed on both ends of the floor, shared the ball, moved the ball,” he said after the game. “You have to give our guys credit. They played hard tonight. In the fourth quarter, [the Lakers] stepped out and boosted their intensity. We couldn’t make a shot, but I think in general, our guys competed [and] stuck with it. We had rookies, [second-year and third-year guys] out there on the floor against this group. We’re only going to get better from here.”

The Clippers made the biggest free agency splash and trade of the summer, inking reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and trading Danilo Gallinari, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, five first-rounders and two pick swaps to Oklahoma City for five-time All-NBA forward Paul George. Patrick Patterson is currently starting for George as the latter rehabs from two offseason shoulder surgeries.

Los Angeles is 2-1 this season following a surprising road loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. Leonard is averaging 26.0 PPG on 50.8% shooting, 6.3 RPG, 8.0 APG and 1.7 SPG, while reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and JaMychal Green are combining for 44.3 PPG off the bench so far this season.

Game Notes: Clippers G Rodney McGruder (right ankle sprain) will not play… The Clippers are currently leading the NBA in bench scoring (64.7 PPG)… Hornets G Devonte’ Graham and Clippers G Jerome Robinson were teammates at Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC.