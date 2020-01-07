Hornets Start Slow After Halftime, Fall to Indiana Pacers

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | Terry Rozier

The Charlotte Hornets endured another tough third-quarter showing for the second consecutive game, but this time, couldn’t overcome the mid-game hiccup, falling to the Indiana Pacers, 115-104, on Monday, Jan. 6 at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier led the way for the hosts again with a team-high 28 points on 8-of-17 shooting and six assists, good for a career-high third consecutive 25-point outing. Devonte’ Graham added another 22 points (15 in the fourth quarter), five rebounds and six assists in the loss.

A two-point halftime lead for the Hornets morphed into a 14-point deficit heading into the fourth as the Pacers outscored them, 37-21, on 57.7% shooting in the opening 12 minutes of the second half. TJ Warren alone accounted for 13 points in the third for an Indiana team that never trailed again, winning for the fourth time in five meetings with Charlotte.

“Indiana just played with more force in the second half,” said Coach Borrego following the loss. “In the third quarter, we were too casual. They were the aggressive team. TJ Warren was fantastic in the second half. He started it in the third quarter. I think he had their first nine [points] and we had turnovers by some of our veteran guys. Just too casual in the second half.”

He added, “Terry’s been fantastic. He’s growing, has an aggressive mentality to the rim, making plays for others, shooting at an elite level, competing on the defensive end and is looking more and more comfortable every game. I give him a ton of credit. He’s played extremely well.”

Miles Bridges scored 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting, adding seven rebounds and four assists. Cody Zeller chipped in 14 points (10 in the first quarter) and four rebounds off the bench and PJ Washington had six points and a team-high nine rebounds. On the injury front, Marvin Williams (nasal fracture) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (illness) were both unavailable for Charlotte.

Warren finished with a season-high 36 points (30 in the second half), good for his second 30-point game of the season (both against Charlotte). Domantas Sabonis amassed 18 points, a game-high 12 rebounds and seven assists for his 29th double-double of the season, while Myles Turner (15 points) and Jeremy Lamb (11 points and 10 rebounds) also scored in double figures.

Charlotte shot 45.7% from the field on the night, with Indiana notching a 52.8% clip (65.9% leading to 73 points in the second half). The Pacers also came out on top in the rebounding battle, 43-38 (12-8 in offensive boards), and dished out 31 assists on 47 made field goals.

The two-game homestand wraps up on Wednesday, Jan. 8, when the Hornets face the Toronto Raptors starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.