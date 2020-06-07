Hornets Sports and Entertainment Statement Regarding CPI Partnership

June 7, 2020 – Hornets Sports & Entertainment released the following statement today regarding the team’s partnership with CPI:

“Our chairman has been very clear about his thoughts surrounding the issues of racial equality, social justice and diversity. Hornets Sports & Entertainment shares these values. As a result, we believe it is appropriate at this time to end our partnership with CPI. We notified CPI CEO Ken Gill of our decision earlier today. Across our organization from our ownership, to our players, to our staff, we are fully committed to improving racial equality, social justice, diversity and access to education throughout our community.”