Hornets Sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

August 7, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed free agent Kelly Oubre Jr. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

During the 2020-21 season, Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 30.7 minutes per game in 55 games while shooting .439% from the field with the Golden State Warriors. Over his six seasons in the NBA, Oubre has appeared in 403 career games with Golden State, Phoenix and Washington, accruing averages of 11.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game with a career field goal percentage of .433%.

Oubre has played in 18 career postseason games with the Wizards during the 2017 and 2018 playoffs. He holds career averages of 7.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per game in the postseason.

A New Orleans native, Oubre was originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kansas.