Hornets Sign Joe Chealey to 10-Day Contract

Posted: Feb 21, 2020

February 21, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has signed guard Joe Chealey to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, Chealey signed with the Charlotte Hornets and was converted to a two-way contract on Oct. 13, 2018. After becoming a free agent on July 1, 2019, Chealey returned to the Hornets but was later waived on Oct. 13. He has spent the 2019-20 season with the Greensboro Swarm of the NBA G League.

The 6-3 guard has made 34 appearances with the Swarm this season and is averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.2 rebounds in 28.3 minutes per game. In the 2018-19 season, he appeared in 43 games with the Swarm averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 31.3 minutes while on a two-way contract with the Hornets.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Chealey was a four-year collegiate player at the College of Charleston in South Carolina (2013-2018) and had career averages of 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 31.1 minutes per game. As a junior, he was named to the First-team ALL-CAA and was seventh in the conference in scoring (18.0) and fifth in assists. (3.7).

After signing Chealey, the Hornets roster now stands at 16 players.

