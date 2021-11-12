Hornets Recall Vernon Carey Jr. from Greensboro Swarm and Assign James Bouknight and Kai Jones

November 12, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled center Vernon Carey Jr. from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. Additionally, the team has assigned rookie guard James Bouknight and center Kai Jones to the Greensboro Swarm.

Carey rejoins the Hornets from Greensboro after he made two appearances, including two starts for the Swarm and averaged 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.3 minutes per game. He has played in one game this season for Charlotte, recording one rebound in one minute of action. This recall completes the second G League assignment of the 2021-22 season for Carey.

Bouknight will head to Greensboro after making five appearances for the Hornets, totaling two rebounds in eight minutes of play. Jones joins the Swarm from Charlotte where he has played five minutes in four games for the Hornets. This is the first assignment to the G League of the 2021-22 season for Bouknight and Jones.