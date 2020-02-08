Hornets Recall Caleb Martin & Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm

February 8, 2020 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has recalled forwards Caleb Martin and Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Caleb Martin returns from Greensboro where he has appeared in 28 games averaging 21.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 36.9 minutes per game. Martin has appeared in five games for the Charlotte Hornets in his rookie campaign and averaged 1.8 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 6.4 minutes per game. Martin went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft and was signed by the Hornets on Oct. 19.

Jalen McDaniels returns from the Swarm where has appeared in 31 games averaging 15.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.0 minutes per game. The San Diego State product has appeared in two games for the Hornets totaling four points and a rebound in seven minutes of play in Charlotte. McDaniels was drafted with the 52nd overall selection of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

This concludes Caleb’s seventh and Jalen’s sixth G League assignment of the 2019-20 season. Both players will return to Charlotte in time for tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center.