Hornets to Re-Open Novant Health Training Center to Voluntary Individual Player Workouts

May 25, 2020 – After working closely with government officials, local health agencies, the NBA and in consultation with team physician Dr. Joe Garcia, the Charlotte Hornets will open the Novant Health Training Center inside Spectrum Center to voluntary individual player workouts starting Tuesday, May 26. The on-court workouts will be based on NBA guidelines and include strict protocols to ensure a safe and healthy environment.

The following procedures will be implemented for those players that choose to utilize the Novant Health Training Center during this initial phase:

Access is to allow players to participate in on-court activities – such as shooting – that cannot be done at home.

The practice court is the only area that will be available to players and coaches – the locker rooms, weight rooms, medical/training areas, offices and the remainder of Spectrum Center will remain closed.

NBA guidelines limit the number of players at the same time in practice facilities to four; each player is allowed to work with one coach.

Staff members will wear masks and gloves at all times when in the building. Players will wear masks at all times except when they are working out.

Symptom and temperature checks will be performed by team medical personnel prior to anyone entering the building.

New cleaning procedures, including an increased sanitization process, will be implemented on all spaces and equipment impacted by the workouts, including the basketballs.

There will be a very limited number of staff members in the facility during this time – only those whose job duties directly connect to the workouts.

There will be no media availability or public access to the building during this time.

Additionally, the Hornets Sports & Entertainment business offices within Spectrum Center will remain closed as the staff continues to work remotely. The health and well-being of our players, staff and community has been our top priority throughout this time and will continue to be so as we move forward.