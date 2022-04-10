Hornets to Play Hawks on Wednesday, April 13 at 7 PM in Atlanta in 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

April 10, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets will face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena this Wednesday, April 13, at 7 p.m. ET as part of the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament.

As the team with tenth-best record in the Eastern Conference, the Hornets will first visit the ninth-place Hawks. The winner of that game will then then travel to play the loser of Tuesday’s game between the seventh-place Brooklyn Nets and the eighth-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, April 15, with the victor claiming the eighth seed in the 2022 Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Both Wednesday and Friday’s matchups will be televised nationally exclusively on ESPN. Fans can also tune in to WFNZ (610 AM/92.7 FM), the team’s flagship radio station, and the Hornets App for all the action.

The Hornets will host a Watch Party at Spectrum Center for Wednesday’s game against the Hawks. Tickets to attend the Watch Party are free and can be claimed by visiting hornets.com or the Hornets App beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all potential Hornets home games in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs are on sale now at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or on the Hornets App.