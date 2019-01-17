Hornets Open Two-Game Homestand Against Kings

The Hornets ended a long six-game road trip with a big victory on Monday night in San Antonio and will look to make it back-to-back wins as they face the Sacramento Kings again at home tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET.

These teams last met just five days ago in Sacramento as the Kings pulled away late in the game for a 104-97 win. Specifically, in this contest, the Hornets were plagued by their near season-high 20 turnovers leading to 18 Sacramento points and an ice-cold 26.1 percent shooting clip from the field in the fourth quarter.

Look for the Hornets to continue utilizing guard Devonte’ Graham both on and off the ball in this one. Over his last nine games, Graham is averaging 7.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.0 steal and just 1.0 turnover, all while shooting 45.2 percent from three. The former Kansas Jayhawk’s dime rate during this stretch is tied for fifth amongst NBA rookies as his maturity and decision-making continue to flourish since moving into the rotation.

Graham’s defensive assignment will likely include some time on Sacramento two-guard Bogdan Bogdanović, who seems to be rounding back into form after a recent slump. The Serbian native has averaged 20.0 points on 63.0/60.0 percent shooting and 2.5 assists over his last two games (team-high 22 vs. Charlotte), looking more like the All-EuroLeague First-Teamer from two years ago with champion Fenerbahçe.

Despite all the giveaways the first time around, the Hornets did a superb job of holding the NBA’s second-speediest team to just four fast-break points on 2-of-9 shooting. Cleaning up the sloppy play and taking advantage of ensuing extra possessions will be step one for the Hornets in starting their homestand on the right foot, while hopefully getting some revenge on the visiting Kings.

Game Note – Sacramento has dropped four-straight road games and will be kicking off a six-game away trip in Charlotte… Kings guard Buddy Hield (143) and Kemba Walker (140) are ranked third and fifth, respectively, in the NBA in total three-point field goals… Walker is also shooting 43.5 percent from the field, the second-highest mark of his eight-year career.

Classic Fact – The Hornets drained a franchise-record 20 three-point field goals in a 129-128 double-overtime victory over the Kings on Jan. 25, 2016, eight of which came from Troy Daniels off the bench. This mark was matched by the team this past Dec. 14 against the New York Knicks.