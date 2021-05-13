Hornets Making Final Regular Season Home Appearance Against LA Clippers

Charlotte Hornets (33-36) vs. LA Clippers (46-23)

Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Clippers won, 125-98 on March 20, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA

Hornets Qualify for Play-In Tournament, Currently Sit T-8th in Eastern Conference

Charlotte couldn’t finish off a spirited 21-point comeback in Tuesday night’s 117-112 home loss to Denver, although found itself qualifying for the NBA’s Play-In Tournament about a half hour after the contest ended anyways with Chicago’s loss to Brooklyn. The Hornets’ brightest spot against the Nuggets was reserve guard Devonte’ Graham, who returned from a four-game absence to finish with a season-high 31 points and seven three-pointers. Right now, Charlotte is tied with Indiana for eighth in the East and also holds the tiebreaker, with every outcome the rest of the way heavily factoring into how the final standings will ultimately shake out.

A Better Start Will Be Imperative Against Another One of the West’s Best

As mentioned, a major factor in the Hornets’ loss two nights ago was falling behind by 21 points to the Nuggets right out of the gates in the opening quarter. Charlotte managed to get within one possession a few times later in the second half, but never got back out in front after slipping into the early hole. Back on March 20, the Hornets trailed the Clippers by 22 at the break after allowing 32 first-half paint points on 76% shooting, leading to an eventual wire-to-wire defeat. Much like Denver, the Clippers are simply too talented a team to be playing catch-up with for most of the night.

Deep Clippers Squad Entering Tonight with NBA’s 3rd-Ranked Offense

All-Star wing duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George – who combined for 38 points against Charlotte in March – rightfully get much of the attention from opposing defenses, although the Clippers have vaulted to a top-three offensive rating (116.8) thanks largely to a wealth of roster depth. Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Nic Batum and Ivica Zubac also scored in double figures in the first meeting, with Reggie Jackson, DeMarcus Cousins, Rajon Rondo and Luke Kennard also all capable of putting up big points. Charlotte will need to counter LA with not only a stellar defensive effort, but balanced, evenly-distributed scoring of its own.

Preview Quote

“We haven’t had too many guys who have been in the playoffs. I’ve only been twice, but I just keep telling them, this is the time we have to start playing every game like it’s the play-in. Every game is important. It could be one possession, one missed coverage here or there that could make the difference in every game. It’s fun though. That’s what you play all year for is to be in games like this.” – Cody Zeller following Tuesday’s loss to Denver

Final Thoughts

The Hornets will attempt to close out their season-long five-game homestand with another would-be critical victory tonight against a tough Clippers team finding for playoff seeding of its own. Starting strong and fast and then getting consistent, well-rounded play on both sides of the court will be key for the hosts if they want to exit their final regular appearance at Spectrum Center in winning fashion.

Additional Notes

F Serge Ibaka (lower back tightness) and G Amir Coffey (Health and Safety Protocols) are both out for tonight’s game… The Clippers have lost four of seven after going 11-1 between April 4-23 (only loss at Philadelphia)… Charlotte has dropped each its last five meetings with the Clippers and is 1-11 in the head-to-head series since the start of the 2014-15 season (only win: Nov. 18, 2017 at home)… This will be the Clippers’ first appearance at Spectrum Center since Feb. 5, 2019.