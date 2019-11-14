Hornets Make Late Rally, Grizzlies Prevail with Last-Second Layup

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | Cody Zeller

The Charlotte Hornets battled back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit only to watch the Memphis Grizzlies rip away a heartbreak-inducing 119-117 win on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier erupted for a career-high-tying 33 points on 13-of-21 shooting, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in the loss. Rozier, who also went a season-high 7-of-12 from three, had previously scored 33 points on March 25, 2018 in Sacramento.

Memphis was down 12 with 3:10 remaining in the third before unrolling a 26-5 run over the next seven minutes to take 105-96 lead. Charlotte responded with a late 12-2 stretch, culminating with a game-tying Devonte’ Graham three at the 17-second mark. Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant would silence the crowd though, contorting his way around three Charlotte defenders to roll in a game-clinching layup with just 0.7 seconds remaining on the clock.

“I think in general, we played hard and competed for the most part,” said Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “You have to give them credit, they made shots. We were right there with them, but we just couldn’t put enough stops together down the stretch. I give our guys credit. They are competing and playing hard until the last second.”

Malik Monk notched a season-high 20 points, a career-high-tying eight rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes off the bench. Starting in place of Dwayne Bacon (right knee soreness) Devonte’ Graham had 19 points and four assists, Cody Zeller added 16 points and Miles Bridges had 14 points and a career-high seven assists.

Morant (23 points and 11 assists) and Jonas Valančiūnas (18 points and 13 rebounds) notched their first and seventh double-doubles of the season, respectively. Marko Gudurić (17 points), Jaren Jackson Jr (16), Dillon Brooks (15) and Brandon Clarke 13) were also in double figures for the Grizzlies.

Charlotte had 15 turnovers leading to just eight Memphis points, while the visitors had 23 giveaways converted to 33 points for the Hornets. Both teams lit it up from downtown – the Hornets were 16-of-37 (43.2%), while the Grizzlies were 17-of-35 (48.6%).

Borrego added, “The turnover game fuels their offense and it’s something that we are going to have to keep working through, keep valuing each possession. We cannot turn the ball over and fuel our opponent’s transition game. It is just something we have to address.”

The Hornets will close out their two-game homestand on Friday, Nov. 15 when they host the Detroit Pistons starting at 7 PM EST. Catch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 or the Hornets App.