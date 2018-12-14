Hornets Look to Keep Rolling Against Knicks

The Hornets have their sights set on extending a season-long three-game winning streak a bit further as they take on the New York Knicks once again, which tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Charlotte beat the Knicks, 119-107, this past Sunday at MSG and had five players with at least 12 points. Of note, an aggressive Hornets squad drained 23-of-27 free-throw attempts, while New York went just 6-of-7 from the line and committed 17 turnovers leading to 27 Charlotte points.

Nic Batum has taken somewhat of a backseat to Jeremy Lamb in terms of scoring responsibilities in the starting unit, although is certainly finding other ways to contribute. The Frenchman is only averaging 6.4 points in five games this month, although also owns marks of 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a miniscule 0.4 turnovers per outing during this stretch.

The hosts will need to put Batum on New York rookie, Kevin Knox, who just had the best game of his young career against the Hornets. The reigning ninth overall pick tallied 26 points and a career-high 15 rebounds off the bench on Sunday night, joining LeBron James as the only two teenagers in league history to record a 25/15 game.

Knox recently overtook Mario Hezonja in the starting lineup and with the Knicks sitting at 8-21, Head Coach David Fizdale could turn to the rook early and often. Charlotte will need Batum to limit the Kentucky product from getting easy shots in the paint and uncontested boards as well.

Game Note – The Hornets have won eight-consecutive home games against the Knicks, dating back to their most recent such loss on Nov. 8, 2013.

Classic Fact – The largest road win in franchise history came against the Knicks on Jan. 21, 2002. The Hornets won, 111-68 (43-point victory), which is also the third-largest single-game point differential overall by any Charlotte team as well.