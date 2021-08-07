Hornets Kicking Off 2021 NBA Summer League Against Trail Blazers

Charlotte Hornets (0-0) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (0-0)

Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at 6 PM EDT (Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, NV)

NBATV and Hornets App

First-ever Summer League meeting between Charlotte and Portland

Charlotte Summer League Roster Features 8 Players Drafted Over Past Four Years

The Charlotte Hornets are back at NBA Summer League for the first in over two years and bringing along a total of eight players they’ve taken between the 2018 and 2021 NBA Drafts. Expect first-round rookies James Bouknight and Kai Jones to get initial run at the shooting guard and power forward spots, respectively, with incumbent big men Vernon Carey Jr. and Nick Richards rotating at the center spot.

Other areas to keep an eye on include Grant Riller and Joel Berry III at point guard, rookie play-making guard Scottie Lewis’s defensive versatility in the backcourt and the new and improved Lithuanian stretch-four Arnoldas Kulboka, who recently signed a two-way deal with the team after playing his first seven professional seasons in Europe.

Trail Blazers Bringing Three Prominent NBA Veterans to Las Vegas Showcase

While Portland did not have its first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after sending it to Houston last offseason as part of the Robert Covington deal, the team did snag Texas freshman forward Greg Brown with the 43rd overall selection. Recent draftees Nassir Little and CJ Elleby are also on the roster as his former Greensboro Swarm combo guard Kobi Simmons.

Three names stand out though on Portland’s roster – shooter Michael Beasley, forward Kenneth Faried and point guard Emmanuel Mudiay, all of whom are NBA veterans and former lottery selections. Beasley – the 2nd overall pick in 2008 – and Faried last played in China in 2019, while Mudiay was recently rumored to be in discussions with Lithuanian powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas. While it’s rare to see players this experienced in the Summer League, these three will certainly provide great competition for a very young Hornets core.

Hornets Player to Watch: James Bouknight

Fans will finally get their first look at shooting guard James Bouknight, who will be making his Hornets debut presumably as part of the starting backcourt. A high-volume scorer who averaged over 18 points per game this past season at Connecticut, Bouknight has spoken extensively since being drafted about wanting to improve his play-making skills. While he might start at the two initially, look for Head Coach Dutch Gaitley to put the New York City native in plenty of lineups where he’s relied upon as much more a facilitator than he was in college.