Hornets to Increase Spectrum Center Capacity to 25 Percent

March 23, 2021 – After successfully hosting nearly 3,000 fans per game in socially distanced pods of 1-4 seats, the Charlotte Hornets will increase the capacity of fans at Spectrum Center from 15% to 25% – approximately 5,000 fans per game – starting with the team’s next home game on Friday, March 26 vs. Miami. The Hornets have worked with state and county authorities throughout the reopening process and have once again received approval for the increased capacity plan.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the 2020-21 season are currently on sale and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, on the Hornets App or via phone at 1-800-4NBA-TIX.

“The energy and passion provided by our Hornets fans has made a tremendous impact for our players and coaches, and we’re excited to safely increase Spectrum Center’s capacity to 25%,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We’re extremely proud of the way in which our fans have overwhelmingly adopted our new health and safety protocols, and we’re grateful for our entire HSE staff that has made the health and safety of our guests the top priority. I’d like to once again thank Governor Cooper, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio and our state and county health officials for their continued leadership throughout our reopening process.”

All of the previously announced health and safety protocols (masks, social distance requirements, etc.) will remain in place with the increased capacity. The Hornets have worked closely with state, county and city officials, local health agencies, infectious diseases specialists and the NBA in order to develop a detailed reopening plan that prioritizes the health of everyone entering Spectrum Center and allows for the safe return of fans.

For the full list of the new health and safety protocols, cleaning and sanitizing procedures and ticket information for the 2020-21 NBA season, please visit www.hornets.com/welcomeback.