Hornets Host 9th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their ninth draft workout on Sunday, June 17.

Troy Brown | Forward | 6-7 | 215 | Oregon | Freshman

Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman Team Honorable Mention in 2018… Averaged 11.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting and ranked tied for 17th in the Pac-12 in rebounding (6.2), tied for 15th in assists (3.2) and tied for fourth in steals (1.6) last season… One of three major conference D-1 freshmen since 2003-04 to average at least 11.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals for a single season (Ben Simmons, Lonzo Ball)… Selected for the McDonald’s High School All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic in 2017… Gold medalist at the 2016 FIBA Under-17 World Championships in Zaragoza, Spain… Originally from Las Vegas, NV.

George King | Guard | 6-6 | 225 | Colorado | Senior

Second-Team All-Pac-12 Conference in 2018… Averaged 12.9 points and ranked fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding (7.8) and ninth in three-point percentage (39.5 percent) last season… Only Pac-12 guard to average at least 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game last season… Ranks second in Colorado history in career three-point percentage (40.1 percent), fifth in three-point field goals (181) and seventh in games played (127)… 2018 Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament Team… Pac-12 Most Improved Player in 2016… Grew up in Fayetteville, NC before attending high school in San Antonio, TX.

Kevin Knox | Forward | 6-9 | 215 | Kentucky | Freshman

First-Team All-SEC, SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, SEC All-Tournament and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018… Tallied the eighth-most total points by a freshman in Kentucky history (576) and ranked 10th in the SEC in scoring (team-high 15.6 points), tied for sixth in total defensive rebounds (167) and 11th in made free throws (127) last season… Only major conference D-1 freshman to average at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 three-point field goal per game last season. Second Kentucky player overall to record this statistical line in a single season since 2001-02 (Jamal Murray, 2015-16).

Jairus Lyles | Guard | 6-2 | 175 | UMBC | Senior

Three-time All-American East Conference… Scored a game-high 28 points against Virginia in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, helping UMBC become the first-ever No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed… Hit the game-winning three-pointer against Vermont with 0.5 seconds left in regulation in the 2018 America East Championship game to send UMBC to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008… One of two D-1 players to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game last season… Played 2013-14 season at VCU, where he was teammates with Hornets forward, Treveon Graham.

Brandon McCoy | Center | 7-0 | 250 | UNLV | Freshman

Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference and MWC Freshman of the Year in 2018… Ranked eighth in the MWC in scoring (16.9 points), tied for first in rebounding (10.3), third in field-goal percentage (54.5 percent) and second in blocks (1.8) last season… One of two D-1 freshmen to average at least 16.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season (DeAndre Ayton). Prior to this year, no D-1 freshman had posted this statistical line in a single season since 2009-10… One of three MWC players overall to record this line in a single season since 1991-92 (Andrew Bogut, Jason Smith)… 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American.

Billy Preston | Forward | 6-10 | 222 | BC Igokea (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Averaged 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in three Adriatic League games with KK Igokea (Bosnia & Herzegovina) last season… Originally enrolled at Kansas, although withdrew in January 2018 without ever playing for the team… Averaged 15.3 points and 9.2 rebounds as a senior at Oak Hill Academy (VA) in 2016-17… Selected for the McDonald’s High School All-American Game and Jordan Brand Classic in 2017.

Demetre Rivers | Guard | 6-8 | 180 | Mercer | Senior

Averaged 10.9 points on 51.0 percent shooting (35.3 percent from three), 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 28.5 minutes over 34 appearances (33 starts) last season for Mercer… Shot 89.8 percent from the free-throw line (79-of-88)… Tallied a season-high-tying 24 points and four rebounds against Alabama on Dec. 19… Helped lead Mercer to a first-round win over Grand Canyon in the 2018 College Basketball Invitational… Part of three postseason teams at Mercer... Born in Charleston, SC and attended Stratford High School in Goose Creek, SC.

Thomas Wilder | Guard | 6-3 | 190 | Western Michigan | Senior

Three-time All-Mid-American Conference (First Team in 2017 and 2018)… Ranked second in the MAC in scoring (18.8 points), tied for fourth in assists (4.3), third in steals (1.9), first in made free throws (174) and fourth in free-throw percentage (84.1 percent) last season… One of six

D-1 players to average at least 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season. First MAC player to post this statistical line in a single season since 1997-98… Ranks second on Western Michigan’s all-time scoring (2,040 points) and steals (190) leaderboards, third in assists (413) and tied for third in games played (130).