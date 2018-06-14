Hornets Host 8th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their eighth draft workout on Friday, June 15.

Trevon Bluiett | Guard | 6-6 | 198 | Xavier | Senior

Three-time All-Big East Conference First Team and Consensus Second-Team All-American in 2018… AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2016… Ranked sixth in the Big East in scoring (19.3 points), third in three-point field goals (105), fifth in three-point percentage (41.7 percent), second in made free throws (167) last season… One of two major conference D-1 players to average at least 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers per game last season… Ranks first in Xavier history in career games played/started (142/136) and three-point field goals (319), second in scoring (2,261 points) and 11th in total rebounds (762).

Markel Crawford | Guard | 6-4 | 210 | Mississippi | Senior

Averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 30.9 minutes over 32 appearances (25 starts) for Mississippi last season… Ranked tied for eighth in the SEC in steals per game (1.2)… Led Mississippi with 38 total steals… Only SEC player to average at least 9.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and less than 1.5 turnovers per game last season… Played his first three collegiate seasons at Memphis (2014-17), where he averaged 8.0 points on 45.6 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 95 total appearances… Originally from Memphis, TN and a graduate of Melrose High School.

Drew Eubanks | Forward | 6-10 | 250 | Oregon State | Junior

Averaged 13.2 points and ranked tied for 13th in the Pac-12 Conference in rebounding (6.8), first in field-goal percentage (62.4 percent) and tied for fourth in blocks (1.7) last season… His field-goal percentage was also the eighth-best mark by any D-1 player in the nation… One of three Pac-12 players to average at least 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 blocks per game last season (DeAndre Ayton, Chimezie Metu)… All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2017… Ranks third in Oregon State history in all-time blocks (163), fourth in field-goal percentage (59.8 percent) and 11th in total rebounds (630).

Anton Gill | Guard | 6-3 | 195 | Nebraska | Senior

Averaged 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 24.5 minutes over 31 appearances (14 starts) last season for Nebraska… Recorded a team-high 54 three-point field goals as a senior… 2017-18 Team Co-Captain and two-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team (2016 and 2017)… Helped lead Nebraska to the 2018 NIT, its first postseason appearance since the 2014 NCAA Tournament… Played first two collegiate seasons at Louisville (2013-15), where he was part of two NCAA Tournament teams… Originally from Raleigh, N.C. and attended Ravenscroft School before enrolling at Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year of high school.

Nigel Johnson | Guard | 6-1 | 182 | Virginia | Senior

Averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 16.5 minutes over 31 appearances (one start) last season for Virginia… ACC Regular Season Champion, ACC Tournament Champion and All-ACC Academic Team in 2018… Began his collegiate career at Kansas State (2013-15), where he averaged 4.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 62 games… Averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 32 games (13 starts) at Rutgers in 2016-17… Ranked tied for ninth in the Big Ten in steals per game as a junior… Originally from Ashburn, VA and graduated from Riverdale Baptist School in Upper Marlboro, MD.

Shaquille Morris | Center | 6-8 | 279 | Wichita State | Senior

All-American Athletic Conference First Team in 2018… Ranked 11th in the AAC in scoring (14.0 points), second in field-goal percentage (55.3 percent), tied for 11th in rebounding (5.6) and first in blocks (1.5) last season… One of four D-1 centers to average at least 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game last season… Three-time Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season Champion (2015-17) and Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Champion in 2017… All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team in 2017…Part of four NCAA Tournament teams at Wichita State (2015-18)… Originally from Edmond, OK.