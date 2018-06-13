Hornets Host 7th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their seventh draft workout on Thursday, June 14.

Deng Adel | Forward | 6-7 | 200 | Louisville | Junior

2018 Honorable Mention All-ACC… Ranked 14th in the ACC in both scoring (15.0 points) and free-throw percentage (78.6 percent) last season… One of four ACC players and two forwards to average at least 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season. First Louisville forward/center to record this statistical line in a single season since 1992-93 (Clifford Rozier)… Three-time All-ACC Academic Team… Like former Louisville teammate and current Charlotte Hornets two-way player, Mangok Mathiang, Adel was born in South Sudan and raised primarily in Australia.

Gary Clark | Forward | 6-8 | 225 | Cincinnati | Senior

American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, AAC Defensive Player of the Year, AAC Tournament MVP and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018… Two-time All-AAC and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2016… One of two major conference D-1 players to average at least 12.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game last season… One of three players in Cincinnati history with at least 1,400 career points and 1,100 career rebounds (Oscar Robertson, Jack Twyman)… Ranks second in Cincinnati history in career victories (106), third in total rebounds (1,132), fifth in blocks (180) and 16th in points (1,462).

Devon Hall | Guard | 6-5 | 211 | Virginia | Senior

All-ACC Second Team, All-ACC Defensive Team and All-ACC Tournament First Team in 2018… Averaged 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and ranked first in the ACC in three-point percentage (43.2 percent) and second in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.0) last season… One of three ACC players to average at least 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 three-point field goals per game last season. One of two Virginia players to record this statistical line in a single season since 2006-07 (Malcolm Brogdan)… Two-time ACC Regular Season Champion (2015, 2018) and 2018 ACC Tournament Champion.

Matt Mobley |Guard | 6-3 | 185 | St. Bonaventure | Senior

Two-time All-Atlantic 10 Conference (First-Team in 2018)… Ranked sixth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (18.1 points), second in three-point field goals (school-record 105), third in free-throw percentage (86.2 percent) and fourth in made free throws (137) last season… Only Atlantic 10 player to average at least 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season (second-straight season putting up this statistical line)… Averaged 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 61 games in two seasons with Central Connecticut from 2013-15.

Josh Newkirk | Guard | 6-1 | 195 | Indiana | Senior

Averaged 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 23.3 minutes in 31 games (24 starts) last season… Shot 80.7 percent from the free-throw line (46-of-57)… Dished out team-high totals in assists as a senior (86) and junior (108) for the Hoosiers… Made 56 career starts at Indiana… Recorded averages of 5.2 points on 41.1 percent shooting, 1.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 70 games with Pittsburgh his first two collegiate seasons (2013-15)… Part of 2017 NIT team at Indiana… Graduated from Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, NC.

Collin Sexton | Guard | 6-3 | 190 | Alabama | Freshman

Second-Team All-SEC, SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, SEC All-Tournament and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018… Ranked fifth amongst all D-1 freshmen in scoring (19.1 points) last season and second in the SEC amongst all players… Also ranked second amongst all D-1 players in made free throws (196) and tied for eighth in the SEC in assists (3.6)… Set Alabama freshman record with 632 total points scored, a mark that ranks third amongst all players in program history… Gold medalist and Tournament MVP at the 2016 FIBA Under-17 World Championships in Zaragoza, Spain.

Zhaire Smith | Guard | 6-5 | 195 | Texas Tech | Freshman

Honorable Mention All-Big 12, All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team in 2018… Ranked tied for 14th in the Big 12 last year in steals (1.1), tied for 10th in blocks (1.1) and fourth in field-goal percentage (55.6 percent)… Only D-1 freshman to average at least 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game last season. One of two Big 12 freshmen to record this statistical line since 2007-08 (Josh Jackson)… Set Texas Tech freshman record with 417 points… Helped lead Texas Tech to the Elite Eight round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.