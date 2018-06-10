Hornets Host 6th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their sixth draft workout on Monday, June 11.

Jordan Capps | Forward | 6-7 | 220 | Southeastern Louisiana | Senior



Second-Team All-Southland Conference in 2018… Southland Conference All-Tournament in 2016… Ranked 16th in the Southland Conference in scoring (13.4 points) and second in field-goal percentage (54.1 percent) last season… Lead Southeastern Louisiana to its first-ever Southland Conference Regular Season Championship and the 2018 NIT last season… Averaged 5.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 2013-14 as a freshman at Samford… Helped lead Northwest Florida State College to the 2015 NJCAA Division I National Championship... Originally from Norcross, GA, which is where current Hornets guard, Jeremy Lamb, attended high school.

Matt Farrell | Guard | 6-1 | 175 | Notre Dame | Senior



2018 All-ACC Third Team… Ranked ninth in the ACC in scoring last season (16.3 points), fourth in assists (5.5) and second in three-point field goals (98; most by a Notre Dame player since 2008-09)… Only ACC player to average at least 16.0 points, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season. One of two Notre Dame players to record this statistical line in a single season since 2005-06 (Jerian Grant)… 2017 Maui Invitational MVP … Named All-ACC Honorable Mention and ACC All-Tournament First Team as a junior in 2016-17… Part of three NCAA Tournament teams at Notre Dame, which included a pair of Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016.

Ria’n Holland | Guard | 6-0 | 152 | Mercer | Senior



All-Southern Conference Second Team in 2017… Averaged 17.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting (45.9 percent from three), 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 18 games last season… Missed two months with a wrist injury, but returned to action on March 14 in a first-round win over Grand Canyon in the 2018 College Basketball Invitational Tournament…. Spent his first two collegiate seasons at Wichita State (redshirted in 2013-14)… Averaged 13.3 points in 2015-16 as a redshirt sophomore at Indian Hills Community College (IA)… Originally from Fayetteville, NC and attended the same high school as former Duke star, Jeff Capel III (South View).

J.P. Macura | Guard | 6-5 | 203 | Xavier | Senior



Averaged 12.9 points and ranked tied for 14th in the Big East in assists (2.9) and sixth in steals (1.4) last season… One of four Xavier players since 1991-92 to average at least 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game in multiple seasons… Ranks ninth on Xavier’s career free-throw percentage leaderboard (79.8 percent) and 10th in steals (166)… Named to the NCAA Tournament’s All-West Regional Team in 2017 and the Big East Sixth Man of the Year in 2016… Reached the NCAA Tournament each of his four collegiate seasons at Xavier, which included an Elite Eight appearance in 2017.

Tai Odiase | Forward | 6-9 | 220 | Illinois-Chicago | Senior



Two-time Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year and three-time Horizon League All-Defensive Team… Averaged 9.3 points on 56.8 percent shooting and 5.6 rebounds in 36 games last season… Ranked fourth amongst all D-1 players in blocks per game in 2017-18 (3.11), fifth in 2016-17 (2.89) and first in 2015-16 (3.23)… All-time leading shot-blocker in UIC and Horizon League history (361). Finished collegiate career tied for the 37th-most all-time blocks in NCAA history… Helped lead UIC to the 2018 CollegeInsider.com Tournament Championship Game… 2018 CIT All-Tournament team… Originally from Glenwood, IL.

Todd Withers | Guard/Forward | 6-8 |215 | Queens University of Charlotte | Senior



National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II All-American in 2018… All-South Atlantic Conference, South Atlantic Conference All-Tournament and NCAA Southeast Region All-Tournament each of the last two seasons… Averaged a team-high 13.6 points on 49.9 percent shooting and ranked third in the SAC in rebounding (8.0), tied for third in blocks (1.7), tied for seventh in three-point field goals (84), and 15th in three-point percentage (40.2 percent) last season… Part of three Division II NCAA Tournament teams, which included Queens’ first-ever Final Four appearance in 2018… Originally from Greensboro, NC and attended Northeast Guilford High School.