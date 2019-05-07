Hornets Host 2nd Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their second draft workout on Wednesday, May 8.

Donta Hall | Forward | 6-9 | 230 | Alabama | Senior

Two-time SEC All-Defensive Team (2018-19)… Averaged 10.5 PPG on 61.6% shooting this season, ranking tied for first in the SEC in RPG (8.7) and ninth in BPG (1.6)… One of three SEC players to average at least 10.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 1.5 BPG this season (Daniel Gafford, Nic Claxton). First Alabama player to produce this line since 2007-08 (Richard Hendrix)… Shot a single-season school record 72.6% from the field (151-of-208) and led the SEC in dunks (75) in 2017-18… Part of program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 as a junior.

Ahmed Hill | Guard | 6-5 | 210 | Virginia Tech | Senior

Averaged 13.1 PPG on 44.3% shooting, 3.9 RPG and 1.3 APG over 35 games this season… Ranked 12th in the ACC in three-point field goals (75 on 39.1% shooting)… 2019 Portsmouth Invitational invitee, where he finished T-15th in scoring (13.7 PPG) and tied for fourth in three-point percentage (46.2%; 6-of-13)… Member of three NCAA Tournament teams and program’s first Sweet 16 appearance since 1967 this season… Took medical redshirt his sophomore year in 2015-16 following offseason knee surgery.

Markis McDuffie | Forward | 6-8 | 215 | Wichita State | Senior

Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference and All-American Athletic Conference Tournament team in 2019… Ranked sixth in the AAC in scoring (17.9 PPG) along with 5.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG over 37 games this season… Finished second in the AAC in three-point field goals (85)… Member of two Missouri Valley Conference Regular Season Championship teams and three NCAA Tournament teams… First-Team All-MVC in 2017… Played for Hall of Fame head coach Bob Hurley Sr. at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, NJ.

Nick Perkins | Forward | 6-8 | 250 | Buffalo | Senior

Ranked 13th in the Mid-American Conference in scoring (14.7 PPG) and ninth in RPG (7.4) this season… Two-time All-MAC First Team and three-time MAC Sixth Man of the Year… Ranks fifth on Buffalo’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,774 points)… Part of two MAC Regular Season Championship teams, three MAC Conference Tournament Championship teams and program’s first-ever two NCAA Tournament Round of 32 teams… 2019 Portsmouth Invitational All-Tournament team.

Kerwin Roach Jr. | Guard | 6-4 | 180 | Texas | Senior

One of two Big 12 players to average at least 14.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season (Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech)… First Texas player to record this line in a single season since 2012-13 (Myck Kabongo)… Ranked fifth in the Big 12 in scoring (team-high 15.1 PPG) and tied for 10th in assists (3.3)… 2019 NIT Champion and NIT MVP… Honorable Mention All-Big 12 in 2018… Part of two NCAA Tournament teams at Texas… Finished career ranked 16th on school’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,411 points).

Kenny Williams | Guard | 6-4 | 185 | North Carolina | Senior

Averaged 8.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG and 3.5 APG in 36 games started last season… Ranked 11th in the ACC in total assists (126) and ninth amongst ACC guards in offensive rebounds (40)… Ranked 13th in the ACC in three-point field goals (72) and tied for ninth in three-point percentage (40.2%) as a junior in 2017-18… Team Captain in 2018-19… 2019 Marvin Williams Carolina Way Award winner… Part of four NCAA Tournament teams, two of which reached the Final Four… 2017 NCAA Champion.