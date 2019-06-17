Hornets Host 18th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 18th draft workout on Tuesday, June 18.

Torin Dorn | Guard | 6-5 | 210 | N.C. State | Senior

Averaged 14.0 PPG on 48.2% shooting, 7.2 RPG, 1.3 APG and 1.0 SPG in 36 games played (35 starts) this season… Ranked second amongst ACC guards in rebounding… One of three ACC players to average 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season (Williamson, Bowman). First NC State player to produce this line since T.J. Warren in 2014… Played freshman season at UNC-Charlotte (2014-15)… Originally from Charlotte, NC and attended Vance High School… Father, Torin Sr., was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1990 and played seven NFL seasons.

Luguentz Dort | Guard | 6-4 | 215 | Arizona State | Freshman

Ranked eighth in the Pac-12 Conference in scoring (16.1 PPG on 40.5% shooting) and fifth in steals (1.5) in 34 games played (33 starts) this season… One of two Power-5 Conference freshmen to average 16.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season (Zion Williamson)… Second-Team All-Pac 12, Pac-12 All-Defensive and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year this season… Helped lead Arizona State to its first NCAA Tournament win since 2009… Born in Montreal, Quebec and attended the Athlete Institute in Mono, Ontario.

Talen Horton-Tucker | Guard | 6-6 | 233 | Iowa State | Freshman

Only of six Big 12 Conference players (and the only freshman) to average at least 11.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season… Ranked 11th in the Big 12 in steals (1.3)… All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and Big 12 All-Freshman this season… Member of Iowa State’s Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship team and NCAA Tournament team… Originally from Chicago and graduated from Simeon Career Academy, where Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker also attended.

Nick Mayo | Forward | 6-9 | 250 | Eastern Kentucky | Senior

Ranked second in the Ohio Valley Conference in scoring (23.7 PPG on 46.2% shooting), fourth in rebounding (8.7) and second in blocks (1.8) in 31 games played (30 starts) this season… Finished 10th amongst all D-1 players in scoring and 33rd in free-throw percentage (86.4%)… Second player in conference history to be named First-Team All-OVC four times and the first since 1959… Finished collegiate career ranked first on Eastern Kentucky’s and fifth on the OVC’s all-time scoring leaderboard (2,316 points)… Originally from Oakland, ME.

Juwan Morgan | Forward | 6-8 | 232 | Indiana | Senior

Ranked ninth in the Big 10 Conference in scoring (15.5 PPG on 55.8% shooting), fifth in rebounding (8.2) and seventh in blocks (1.5) in 35 games started this season… Finished seventh in the Big 10 in field-goal percentage… First Indiana player to average 15.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 1.0 BPG in a single season since Cody Zeller in 2013… Two-time All-Big 10… Member of Indiana’s Big 10 Regular Season Championship team and NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen team in 2016… Originally from Waynesville, MO.

Chris Porter-Bunton | Forward | 6-5 | 217 | Austin Peay | Senior

Averaged 13.6 PPG on 49.1% shooting, 4.9 RPG, 2.0 APG and 1.4 SPG in 31 games played (30 starts) this season… Ranked second in the Ohio Valley Conference in three-point percentage (42.9%; mini. 75 3PA)… Second-Team All-OVC… Member of Austin Peay’s OVC Tournament Championship team and first NCAA Tournament team since 2008 as a freshman… Originally committed to Tennessee-Martin to play college football before switching his focus to college basketball… Originally from Bowling Green, KY...