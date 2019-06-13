Hornets Host 16th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 16th draft workout on Friday, June 14.

Jared Harper | Guard | 5-11 | 175 | Auburn | Junior

Ranked eighth in the SEC in scoring (15.3 PPG on 39.9% shooting), third in assists (5.8) and third in three-point field goals (98) this season…Finished fifth in the SEC in free-throw percentage (82.8%; mini. 100 FTA)… Two-time Second-Team All-SEC (2018-19)… All-SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Most Outstanding Player this season… Member of 2018 SEC Regular Season Championship team, 2019 SEC Tournament Championship team and Auburn’s first-ever Final Four team this season… Originally from Mableton, GA.

Amir Hinton | Guard | 6-5 | 190 | Shaw University | Junior

Averaged 29.4 PPG on 48.8% shooting, 4.9 RPG and 4.0 APG in 29 games played (28 starts) this season… Shot 34.0% from three-point range (36-of-106) and 89.4% from the free-throw line (321-of-359)… CIAA Player of the Year and First-Team Division II All-American this season… Played first two seasons at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania (Division II)… Two-time First-Team All Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference… Would be first Division II player taken in NBA Draft since 2005 (Robert Whaley, Walsh University; Utah Jazz)… Originally from Abington, PA.

Louis King | Forward | 6-9 | 205 | Oregon | Freshman

Averaged 13.5 PPG on 43.5% shooting, 5.5 RPG and 1.3 APG in 31 games played (28 starts) this season… Shot 38.6% from three-point range (59-of-153) and 78.5% from the free-throw line (62-of-79)… Pac-12 Conference All-Freshman and All-Pac-12 Tournament… Member of Oregon’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team this season… 2018 McDonald’s All-American and 2018 Nike Hoop Summit (did not play because of injury)… ESPN’s 11th-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2018… Originally from Secaucus, NJ.

James Palmer Jr. | Guard | 6-6 | 207 | Nebraska | Senior

Ranked third in the Big 10 Conference in scoring (19.7 PPG on 36.9% shooting) and seventh in steals (1.4) in 36 games started this season… First Big 10 player to average 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 1.0 SPG since 2016 (Michigan State’s Denzel Valentine)… Third-Team All-Big 10 and All-Big 10 Tournament this season… First-Team All-Big 10 (coaches) in 2018… Member of two NIT teams at Nebraska… Played first two years at the University of Miami (2014-16)… Originally from Washington, DC.

Trey Phills | Guard | 6-2 | 185 | Yale | Senior

Averaged 7.0 PPG on 46.8% shooting, 3.2 RPG and 1.7 APG in 29 games started this season… Second-Team All-Ivy League as a junior… Ivy League Conference Tournament champion this season… Member of two Ivy League Regular Season Championship teams and two NCAA Tournament teams (2016, 2019; Yale had not reached NCAA Tournament since 1962)… Played in Yale’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win over Baylor in 2016… Originally from Charlotte, NC and attended Charlotte Christian School.

Rayjon Tucker | Guard | 6-5 | 210 | Arkansas-Little Rock | Junior

Ranked fourth in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring (20.3 PPG on 49.1% shooting; mini. 30 GP), 10th in rebounding (6.7) and averaged 1.8 APG and 1.1 SPG in 30 games started this season… Second-Team All-Sun Belt… Played first two years at Florida Gulf Coast (2015-17)… Member of two Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament Championship teams and two NCAA Tournament teams at Florida Gulf Coast… Committed to Memphis as a transfer, but elected to stay in 2019 NBA Draft… Originally from Charlotte, NC and attended Northside Christian Academy.