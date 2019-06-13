Hornets Host 15th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 15th draft workout on Thursday, June 13.

Luka Ašćerić | Guard | 6-7 | 190 | Mega Bemax (Serbia)

Averaged 9.3 PPG on 39.9% shooting, 4.1 RPG and 2.9 APG in 35 games played (24 starts) across all competitions for Mega Bemax this season… Shot 36.3% from three-point range (61-of-168)… Has played professional since 2014 with the Arkadia Traiskirchen Lions (Austrian ABL), Lille Métropole BC (French LNB Pro B) and Hyères-Toulon (French LNB Pro A)… Born in Sankt Pölten, Austria and holds dual Austrian-Serbian citizenship… Father, Nedeljko, played professionally in Europe from 1983-2006 and is current head coach of Hermine Nantes (French LNB Pro B).

Marques Bolden | Center | 6-11 | 250 | Duke | Junior

Averaged 5.3 PPG on 57.9% shooting, 4.5 RPG and ranked seventh in the ACC in blocks (1.7) in 35 games played (21 starts) this season… Shot 72.6% from the free-throw line this season (53-of-73)… Member of Duke’s ACC Tournament Championship team and NCAA Tournament Elite Eight team this season… 2017 ACC Tournament Champion… McDonald’s All-American, Jordan Brand Classic, Nike Hoop Summit and Texas Mr. Basketball in 2016… No. 8 overall recruit and No. 1 center in the high school class of 2016… Originally from Dallas, TX.

Aubrey Dawkins | Guard | 6-6 | 205 | Central Florida | Junior

Averaged 15.6 PPG on 46.3% shooting, 5.0 RPG, 1.4 APG and 1.0 BPG in 33 games started this season… Ranked third in the American Athletic Conference in three-point percentage (40.3%; mini. 100 3PA)… Second-Team All-AAC… Member of Central Florida’s first-ever NCAA Tournament Round of 32 team this season… Played first two collegiate seasons at Michigan (2014-16)… Father, Johnny Dawkins, was the 1986 Naismith Player of the Year at Duke, a nine-year NBA veteran and the current Head Coach at Central Florida.

Tacko Fall | Center | 7-7 | 290 | Central Florida | Senior

Averaged 11.1 PPG on 74.8% shooting and ranked fourth in the American Athletic Conference in rebounding (7.6) and first in blocks (2.6) in 33 games started this season… Ranked ninth amongst all D-1 players in blocks… Third-Team All-AAC this season… AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2017… Recorded 8’2 ¼” wingspan and 10’2 ½” standing reach at the 2019 NBA Combine… Born in Senegal and attended Liberty Christian Preparatory (FL)… Would join Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol as the tallest players in NBA history (all 7’7”).

Jaylen Hoard | Forward | 6-8 | 215 | Wake Forest | Freshman

Averaged 13.1 PPG on 45.8% shooting and ranked ninth in the ACC in rebounding (7.6) in 31 games played (30 starts) this season… Ranked seventh amongst ACC freshmen in scoring… Born in France and began career at INSEP in Paris, where Tony Parker also attended…. Enrolled at Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC) in 2016… Invited to Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic in 2018… Father, Antwon, played professionally in French LNB Pro A League and mother, Katia Foucade, played for French National Team.

Jalen Hudson | Guard | 6-6 | 195 | Florida | Senior

Averaged 9.3 PPG on 35.5% shooting, 2.9 RPG and 0.9 APG in 36 games played (15 starts) this season… Led the team in scoring (15.5 PPG on 45.5% shooting) and three-point field goals (78-of-193; 40.4%) as a junior… Played first two years at Virginia Tech (2014-16)… Scored 861 points over his two seasons at Florida, the second-highest total by an incoming transfer… Member of two NCAA Tournament Round of 32 teams at Florida… Originally from Akron, OH and attended St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, which is where LeBron James also went.